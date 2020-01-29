Coronavirus (2019nCoV)

Coronaviruses are a virus group that can infect and spread between humans through close personal contact, coughing/sneezing, and touching surfaces with coronavirus on them and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. Coronaviruses circulate regularly and cause cold and flu-like illnesses every year. These illnesses usually last for a short amount of time. Sometimes, new strains such as 2019nCoV) can become more widespread.
Update: Friday, January 31, 2020
Late Friday the United States federal government announced additional actions regarding coronavirus. The university is reviewing these actions and will share more as it becomes available.
Frequently asked questions
Is there a threat to campus?
There are no confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on the UW-Madison campus or in Madison community.
I just returned from China. What should I do?
Campus health officials, in accordance with CDC guidance, encourage students, faculty, or staff who recently visited China to self-monitor for symptoms, practice good respiratory and hand hygiene, and contact a medical provider if they develop flu-like symptoms.
Students: Students can contact UHS to be evaluated at no-cost. Share any recent
travel history with UHS staff.
Employees: Contact your primary care provider. Share any recent travel history with your provider.
Are travelers from China (visitors, students, employees) prohibited from returning to campus or asked to change travel plans?
Based on CDC guidance, there is no need for people who have been in China and who are not experiencing any symptoms to stay home. Be reassured that United States international airports currently have screening in place for individuals traveling from China. Faculty, instructors, and staff cannot tell students or employees to stay home based on their recent travel history. Faculty, instructors, and staff should encourage all members of the campus community to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene to limit the spread of communicable diseases.
- Wash hands often with soap and water
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when sick
- Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and cough or sneeze into your elbow
Under UW–Madison’s international travel policy, university-sponsored student travel to China is now prohibited based on the current Department of State and CDC advisories. The UW-Madison international travel policy is specific to outbound international travel by enrolled students on university-sponsored travel abroad. Inbound travelers are required to comply with immigration and travel policies, both in their home country on departure and in the U.S. on entry and comply with the health guidance and screening directions issued to them by the CDC and other officials on entry. All UW-Madison employees and students are discouraged from traveling to China while the current Department of State and CDC advisories remain in effect. On January 30, the Department of State placed China under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory.
Should I wear a mask to reduce the transmission of coronavirus?
United States public health officials do not recommend that people without symptoms wear a mask. You may be asked to wear a mask when visiting a healthcare facility and some individuals may choose to wear a mask. This should not be a cause for concern.
If a campus community member becomes infected with coronavirus, what will happen?
If a local case is reported, UW-Madison will take immediate steps in accordance with CDC guidelines to respond to any health and safety risk to the campus community.
What if there is a suspected case of coronavirus in a residence hall?
If necessary, University Housing has accommodations in place to mitigate the spread of infection to other residents.
What information can or will the university share regarding any student or employee who recently traveled to or from China?
In compliance with state and federal health privacy laws, the university will not release names or identifying information of any student or employee.
I have travel to China planned during the spring semester. Can I still go?
Under UW–Madison’s international travel policy, university-sponsored student travel to China is now prohibited based on the current Department of State and CDC advisories. All UW-Madison employees and students are discouraged from traveling to China while the current Department of State and CDC advisories remain in effect. For information on international student travel, safety, and security, visit the UW–Madison International Division. On January 30, the Department of State placed China under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory.
What is the university doing to keep the community safe?
UW–Madison is carefully monitoring the circumstances and will continue to comply with CDC best practices and guidance as they are released. Updated campus information on coronavirus is available.
The University Health Services Primary Care clinic is screening patients to determine if they traveled in the past three weeks and if so, whether they traveled to the affected area in the past two weeks. If a student has a positive coronavirus screening, they will be isolated for assessment and UHS staff will continue to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infection to others. UW Health is following the same protocol with its patients.
If I feel I’m being treated unfairly, discriminated against, or harassed due to concerns around this issue, what should I do?
Students may file a Bias Incident Report with the Dean of Students Office.
Employees may file a complaint with the Office of Compliance.
UW-Madison expresses our support for members of our Badger family who are from or have personal ties to east and southeast Asia. You are important and valued members of our community. We encourage you to reach out to these resources for support:
What should I do if the media calls?
Media inquiries may be directed to University Communications at 608-263-7523.
Where do I find additional information?
Guidance on large student gatherings
Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no need for students who have been in China and who do not have symptoms to stay home. UW-Madison encourages students to continue with regularly scheduled activities.
United States public health officials do not recommend masks be worn by individuals with no symptoms. Individuals may choose to wear a mask and this should not be a cause for concern. To help prevent the spread of viral infection, we recommend all students practice good respiratory and hand hygiene.
