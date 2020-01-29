Coronavirus (2019nCoV)

Based on CDC guidance, there is no need for people who have been in China and who are not experiencing any symptoms to stay home. Be reassured that United States international airports currently have screening in place for individuals traveling from China. Faculty, instructors, and staff cannot tell students or employees to stay home based on their recent travel history. Faculty, instructors, and staff should encourage all members of the campus community to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene to limit the spread of communicable diseases.

Wash hands often with soap and water

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when sick

Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and cough or sneeze into your elbow

Under UW–Madison’s international travel policy, university-sponsored student travel to China is now prohibited based on the current Department of State and CDC advisories. The UW-Madison international travel policy is specific to outbound international travel by enrolled students on university-sponsored travel abroad. Inbound travelers are required to comply with immigration and travel policies, both in their home country on departure and in the U.S. on entry and comply with the health guidance and screening directions issued to them by the CDC and other officials on entry. All UW-Madison employees and students are discouraged from traveling to China while the current Department of State and CDC advisories remain in effect. On January 30, the Department of State placed China under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory.