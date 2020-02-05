Confirmed case of coronavirus in Wisconsin

This message is being translated into multiple languages; translations will be posted as they become available.

To our campus community,

We want to make you aware that there has been a single confirmed case of coronavirus at University Hospital involving a person who recently traveled to China. We have no information that this person has visited the UW-Madison campus, other than to seek care at University Hospital.

We believe that the risk to the campus community is low for two important reasons:

The person has self-isolated at home, based on the advice of their health care providers. Upon returning from China with mild symptoms, the person immediately sought medical treatment at University Hospital, was tested for coronavirus, and advised to stay home while awaiting results.



Upon returning from China with mild symptoms, the person immediately sought medical treatment at University Hospital, was tested for coronavirus, and advised to stay home while awaiting results. The university has been working closely with UW Health and the Wisconsin Department of Public Health in recent weeks to prepare for this possibility and take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of our community.

UW–Madison is carefully monitoring the circumstances and will continue to comply with best practices and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Here is what you should do:

Keep in mind that if you have not traveled to mainland China within the past two weeks or been in close contact with someone who has, your risk is low.

If you have traveled to mainland China recently, visit a medical provider if you develop flu-like symptoms.

Continue to practice good hygiene: wash your hands frequently and cough/sneeze into the elbow rather than the hands.

Unless you are having symptoms and are specifically directed by a medical provider to stay home, you may continue to participate in school, work and other activities as usual.

U.S. public health officials do not recommend that people without symptoms wear a mask. You may be asked to wear a mask when visiting a healthcare facility and some individuals may choose to wear a mask. This should not be a cause for concern.

If there is a need for you to take any other actions, the university will communicate with you.

We recognize that this is a stressful situation for many members of our community, especially those who are from or have family and friends in the affected area. Please know that there are resources available to support you:

If you have questions, please email uhs@uhs.wisc.edu.

Again, please be reassured that we are taking all appropriate actions to keep our community healthy and safe.

Jake Baggott

Executive Director, University Health Services