Coronavirus: Update on travel and entry to the U.S.

To the campus community:

中文 Chinese

Español

Late Friday, the United States federal government announced additional actions regarding coronavirus that will affect U.S. citizens and citizens of other countries who are currently in China. Foreign nationals who have traveled to or are currently in mainland China are not able to re-enter the U.S. International students whose re-entry is restricted should contact International Student Services immediately to discuss their immigration status.

These policies do not indicate there is an increased risk of coronavirus at UW–Madison. To date, there are no confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on the UW–Madison campus or in Wisconsin.

UW–Madison is following CDC guidance and reiterating that there is no requirement for people who have been in China and who are not experiencing any symptoms to avoid going to class or work. Faculty, instructors, and staff cannot tell students or employees to stay home based on their recent travel history or perceived national origin.

University-sponsored student travel to China is prohibited based on the Department of State and CDC advisories. The UW–Madison international travel policy is specific to outbound, university-sponsored international travel by enrolled students. Inbound travelers are required to comply with immigration and travel policies on departure as well as with CDC health guidance and screening directions upon entry in the U.S. UW–Madison employees and students are discouraged from traveling to China while the current Department of State and CDC advisories remain in effect.

We want to express support to the students, faculty, and staff who are impacted by these difficult circumstances both here in Madison and abroad. You are important and valued members of our community and there are resources available to support you.

Some students may encounter financial hardship associated with this situation. The following financial resources are available:

Dean of Students Crisis Loan: Short-term loans between $500 to $1,000. Students must complete the online application and make an appointment with the Dean of Students Office (typically in person).

Short-term loans between $500 to $1,000. Students must complete the online application and make an appointment with the Dean of Students Office (typically in person). International Student Services Loan: Up to $5,000 in long-term loans. Students must make an appointment with ISS (in-person or by phone) to discuss this option.

Up to $5,000 in long-term loans. Students must make an appointment with ISS (in-person or by phone) to discuss this option. Deferred Tuition Payment: Students may be eligible for a deferred tuition payment date and late-fee waiver. Email iss@studentlife.wisc.edu or make an appointment with ISS (in-person or by phone) for consideration. ISS will determine eligibility and inform the Bursar’s Office. Please note that deferred payments are due April 3, 2020. ISS can also advise on whether a deferred tuition payment or a loan would be most appropriate in individual cases.

Students may be eligible for a deferred tuition payment date and late-fee waiver. Email iss@studentlife.wisc.edu or make an appointment with ISS (in-person or by phone) for consideration. ISS will determine eligibility and inform the Bursar’s Office. Please note that deferred payments are due April 3, 2020. ISS can also advise on whether a deferred tuition payment or a loan would be most appropriate in individual cases. Other Emergency Funds: Schools, colleges, departments, and programs may have other emergency funds that could support students. International students on F-1/J-1 visas are not eligible for federal financial aid or any funding that requires FAFSA.

University Health Services (UHS) will continue to monitor this virus, in partnership with local and state officials. For ongoing information, please visit uhs.wisc.edu/coronavirus.

To help prevent the spread of illness, students and employees are encouraged to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene:

Wash hands often with soap and water

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when sick

Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and cough or sneeze into your elbow

If you are an enrolled UW–Madison student and have questions about your health, call 608-265-5600 or schedule an appointment in your MyUHS account at uhs.wisc.edu. UW–Madison faculty and staff can contact their primary care provider.