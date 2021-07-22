MyUHS mobile app is now available to download

UHS is excited to announce that MyUHS, the online patient portal for University Health Services (UHS) is now available to download as an app. The MyUHS app is available for iPhone and Android (version 10 and above) and can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The MyUHS app replaces the Safer Badgers app to access COVID-19 testing and will not be used for building access. We encourage all students to download the app for convenient access to UHS services.

The MyUHS app was designed as the official health care app for UW-Madison by a team of employees from UHS Informatics, the Division of Information Technology, and Point and Click Solutions, Inc., the vendor who operates UHS’s electronic health record.

“We are excited to provide a new, accessible way for members of the campus community to engage with UHS,” says Carol Griggs, Director of Operations at UHS. “This app builds upon the robust and secure electronic health record we already have in place and offers a more convenient, improved experience when it comes to scheduling appointments or uploading health information.”

The new app features improved functionality in a mobile responsive design with the same security as the web-based version that has been in place for more than 10 years. Patients and clients can use the app to schedule appointments and COVID-19 tests, review lab results, and securely communicate with providers. Students can also check in for telehealth appointments on the app. UHS has more than 100,000 patient visits annually and the app allows flexibility for those who want to utilize services.

“As UHS continues to adapt services to best fit our students’ needs, we have worked closely with Point and Click Solutions, Inc. to develop this app as an integrated one-stop shop for patients and clients, says Griggs.