Public Health Measures to Protect our Campus Community

Protecting the health and safety of those we live, learn and work with is paramount at UW–Madison. With increasing reports of highly infectious diseases in the United States and on college campuses, UW–Madison has introduced a new policy that requires students to share their vaccination status to more quickly prevent the potential spread of these common communicable diseases:

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)

Varicella (Chicken Pox)

Meningococcal (ACWY, B)

Hepatitis B

This requirement services two main purposes. First, access to these data gives public health officials a better understanding of immunity among our campus community. Second, it helps us support individual students’ health by ensuring faster, more specific support for students who are at a higher risk when exposed to communicable diseases.

This is not a requirement of vaccination—it is a requirement for students to share vaccination status for certain vaccines by either uploading their vaccination records or submitting a confirmation that they are unvaccinated (no explanation required). Compliance for this new requirement will be administered through MedProctor, an online platform that will allow students to share their vaccination status quickly and easily. Students who do not comply with this requirement are subject to a registration hold that may impact their ability to register for classes in the future.

We have a shared responsibility to protect the health of our community—and this policy helps support our efforts. More information on this requirement is available on the UHS webpage.