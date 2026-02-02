UW–Madison measles case

Update: As of the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 2, Public Health Madison & Dane County has added a second exposure window at Union South: Monday, Jan. 26 from 7 until 9:15 pm. Check the PHMDC website for the latest location information.

To the campus community,

We write to share important information and to ask for your help in keeping our campus community healthy and safe. Please read this entire message for guidance on actions you may need to take.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is currently working closely with Public Health Madison & Dane County and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to investigate a confirmed measles case in a student. The student lives in an off-campus apartment in Madison and is recovering after receiving medical care, but it’s possible others on campus may have been exposed to the virus.

The measles virus is highly contagious. It spreads through respiratory droplets and can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to 2 hours.

The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles even if you are exposed to someone with the virus.

For those who have not been vaccinated, simply being in the same room with someone who has measles — even if they have no symptoms — is enough to become infected.

UHS, PHMDC and DHS are working together to contact individuals known to have a risk of exposure because they were present in locations the student visited while in their infectious period.

We’re asking all members of our community to help us prevent further spread of the disease by following this guidance:

If you have been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine:

You do not need to quarantine, even if you think you may have been exposed.

Since measles is present in our community, monitor for symptoms.

If you are a student, visit myUHS to confirm that you have shared your vaccination status with campus. You can find instructions for uploading your vaccination records on the UHS website. If you have not yet shared your vaccination status, doing so now will allow you to avoid a quarantine requirement.

If you have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine:

To determine if you may have been exposed, see below for details about location and timing of potential on-campus exposure.

If you were exposed or think you may have been based on the location details below, you are required to quarantine for 21 days after the date of exposure, in accordance with public health guidance. This means staying home and not going to work, school or other public places.

Contact your instructor or supervisor for flexibility.

If you need additional information or assistance with this guidance, call UHS at 608-265-5600 (option 1).

If you are immunocompromised, contact your healthcare provider and monitor for symptoms.

The student visited several campus locations below during their infectious period. If you were exposed or think you may have been exposed, follow the guidance outlined above based on your vaccination status.

With the local public health agency, campus efforts, and your attention and commitment to following our guidance, we can help stop the spread of measles and keep our community healthy.

Exposure locations and times

Qdoba, 2 N Park Street, Madison

Sunday, January 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Brogden Psychology Building, 1202 W. Johnson Street

Monday, January 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Tuesday, January 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Wednesday, January 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Waisman Center, 1500 Highland Avenue, Madison

Monday, January 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Wednesday, January 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Genetics Building-Biotechnology Center Building, 425 Henry Mall, Madison

Tuesday, January 27 from 10:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.



Union South, 1308 W. Dayton Street, Madison

Tuesday, January 27, from 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.



Note that all five campus locations are safe for normal work and campus business at this time.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles typically starts with the following symptoms:

High fever (may spike to more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

From there, tiny white spots (called Koplik spots) may appear inside the mouth. Then, a rash breaks out on the face at the hairline and spreads downward on the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. Measles can be a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death.

What to do if you develop symptoms

Do not go to a clinic, hospital, or other healthcare provider without first calling ahead to inform them you may have measles.

If you’re a student and you’re experiencing symptoms, contact UHS immediately at 608-265-5600.

Check your MMR vaccination status

All campus community members are encouraged to check their MMR vaccination status. If you are from Wisconsin, you can check the Wisconsin Immunization Registry for your vaccination records. If you are from another U.S. state, navigate to your state’s immunization website using this portal.

Additional information

If you have questions about this guidance, call UHS at 608-265-5600 (option 1). We are deeply committed to protecting the health and safety of our community members and in order to do so, we need everyone’s help. Thank you for your cooperation.

John Zumbrunnen

Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Jake Baggott, MLS, FACHA

Chief Health Officer, UW–Madison

Executive Director, University Health Services