Confirmed Measles Case at UW–Madison

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus. It spreads through respiratory droplets and can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to 2 hours. Measles can be a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death.

How can measles be prevented?

The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles even if you are exposed to someone with the virus. For those who have not been vaccinated, simply being in the same room with someone who has measles — even if they have no symptoms — is enough to become infected.