Confirmed Measles Case at UW–Madison

UW-Madison is working closely with Public Health Madison & Dane County and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to investigate a confirmed measles case in a student.
Read the full campus update from February 2, 2026.
View up-to-date exposure location information from Public Health Madison & Dane County.
What is measles?
Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus. It spreads through respiratory droplets and can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to 2 hours. Measles can be a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death.
How can measles be prevented?
The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles even if you are exposed to someone with the virus. For those who have not been vaccinated, simply being in the same room with someone who has measles — even if they have no symptoms — is enough to become infected.
Symptoms:
- High fever (may spike to more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit)
- Cough
- Runny nose
- Red, watery eyes
Additionally, tiny white spots (called Koplik spots) may appear inside the mouth, followed by a rash that breaks out at the hairline on the face and spreads downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.
Guidance
If you have been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine:
Determine if you have been exposed by reviewing the exposure locations and times. If you were exposed or think you may have been:
- You do not need to quarantine.
- Your risk is low. Monitor yourself for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date.
- If you are a student, visit MyUHS to confirm that you have shared your vaccination status with campus.
If you have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine:
Determine if you have been exposed by reviewing the exposure locations and times. If you were exposed or think you may have been:
- If you are a student, contact UHS by calling 608-265-5600 (option 1). All others, contact your health care provider. Do not go to a clinic, hospital, or other healthcare facility without calling first.
- You are required to quarantine for 21 days from the date of exposure in accordance with public health guidance. Do not go to class, work, or other public places. Do not use public transportation.
- Contact your instructors or supervisor for flexibility.
Regardless of your vaccination status:
If you begin to develop symptoms, do not go to a clinic, hospital, or other healthcare provider without calling ahead to inform them you may have measles.
If you are a student, contact UHS by calling 608-265-5600 (option 1). All others, contact your health care provider.
Exposure Locations and Times
UHS, PHMDC, and DHS are working together to notify those known to have a risk of exposure because they were present in locations the student visited while in their infectious period. All campus locations are safe for normal work and campus business at this time.
View the most updated list of exposure dates, times, and locations on the PHMDC website.
Checking Your Immunization Status
Many people received a series of two MMR vaccines when they were a child. The MMR vaccine is a common requirement for public schools because of the serious health effects of measles and how contagious it is.
The MMR vaccine is highly effective in preventing measles and is our most important tool to prevent infection and further spread of the disease.
Locating Your Immunization Records
- If you are from Wisconsin, you can check the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.
- If you are from another U.S. state, navigate to your state’s immunization website using this portal.
- You may also contact your primary care provider to obtain your records.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the symptoms of measles?
Symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that typically appears 3–5 days after symptoms begin.
How contagious is measles?
For every one person who gets measles, up to 18 unvaccinated people will become infected. That makes measles about 9 times more infectious than COVID-19. However, measles is highly preventable. About 94% of cases have been among people who are unvaccinated or didn’t know their vaccine status.
What does being exposed mean?
Measles is a highly contagious virus spread through respiratory droplets and can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to 2 hours. Being exposed to measles happens when you are in the same area as someone who has measles or in that area for up to two hours after the infected person left. Simply being in the same room with someone who has measles — even if they do not have visible symptoms — is enough to become infected if you have not received the measles vaccine.
How do I know if I am vaccinated?
Many people received a series of two MMR vaccines when they were a child. The MMR vaccine is a common requirement for public schools because of the serious health effects of measles and how contagious it is. The MMR vaccine is highly effective in preventing measles and is our most important tool to prevent infection and further spread of the disease.
If you are from Wisconsin, you can check the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. If you are from another U.S. state, navigate to your state’s immunization website using this portal. You may also contact your primary care provider to obtain your records.
Can I get vaccinated now to reduce my risk?
If you have not received two doses of the MMR vaccine, vaccination is strongly recommended. If the MMR vaccine is given within 72 hours of exposure, it may reduce the risk of developing measles or result in a milder illness. Even if more than 72 hours have passed, vaccination is still recommended to protect against future exposure and help prevent further spread on campus. Vaccination does not provide immediate protection from the current exposure, which is why quarantine is still required until your immunity status is reviewed and you are officially cleared.
Where to get a vaccine:
- Students: Students can receive the MMR vaccine at UHS for a cost or at local Madison pharmacies.
- Employees: If you are a university employee, please contact Occupational Medicine at (608) 265-5610 if you have questions about your immune status, require vaccination, or need guidance regarding work exclusion or return-to-work clearance.
Am I required to quarantine?
If you were at one of the identified locations during the time periods, you may have been exposed and should quarantine if not vaccinated against measles. UHS is notifying students and staff who are required to quarantine based on their risk level.
Quarantine means that:
- You must stay home and avoid close contact with others.
- You cannot attend class, work, or extracurricular activities.
- You cannot do any other activities in public, including grocery shopping or exercising.
- Do not travel using public transportation like buses, Uber/Lift, airplanes, or trains.